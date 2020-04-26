Claude Bowman Donaldson, 98, passed away in Ennis, Texas on April 22, 2020.

Claude Bowman Donaldson was born June 30, 1921 to Claude, Sr. and Katy Donaldson in Rice, Texas where Claude grew up. After graduation, he went to NYA Institute in Marble Falls and then to Ennis Tag Company (later known as Ennis Business Forms) where he met Maybelle Cave. Claude went on to join the Navy and Maybelle married him in San Diego, California. Claude and Maybelle had three children: Darrell, James (Jim) and Cheryl. Darrell Donaldson married Janette Davis and had no children. Darrell entered the Army and was killed in Viet Nam on March 9, 1969. Claude is survived by his son James (Jim) Donaldson and wife Beverly; Cheryl Knowlton and husband Troy. Claude is also survived by grandchildren Josh Knowlton, Kasy Hovis and husband Chad of Ennis, TX; Kara Donaldson of Nairobi, Kenya and Mark Donaldson of Bedford, TX as well as four great grandchildren: Ryan Hunter Sachse, Summer and Shafer Weber.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Myrtle Cemetery with Rev. Bob Thomas officiating under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.

www.jekeevermortuary.com