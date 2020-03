Debra Diane Nathan Stewart, 63, passed away on March 7, 2020.

Visitation was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.. at Superior Care Funeral Services Chapel, 701 W. 7th Ave., Corsicana.

Funeral service was held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Second Mission Baptist Church, 909 S. 5th St., Corsicana.

Burial followed in Woodland Cemetery in Corsicana.