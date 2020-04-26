Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Jack E. Leyes

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Jack E. Leyes

Jack E. Leyes, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn J. Leyes (nee Sylvester); dear father of Timothy (Denise) Leyes and Daniel (Carolyn) Leyes, Cynthia Leyes, Catherine (Stuart) Cummings, Douglas (Kimberly) Leyes and Jacqueline (Shawn) Bergquist; dear grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 9; dear brother of the late Leona Hawkinson; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Mr. Leyes was retired from the United States Army, a member of VFW Post #7106 in Ennis, Texas, a member of St. Joseph Parish (Manchester) and a member of St. Vincent De Paul Society and Young at Heart Senior Citizen group at St. Joseph’s Parish. A devoted Chicago Cubs fan.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Joseph’s Parish (Manchester). Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Colliers Funeral Home, 314-298-1212, www.colliersfuneralhome.com.

Category: