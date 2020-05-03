Jimmy Ray Mikel, 64, passed away in DeSoto, Texas on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Jimmy was born on December 25, 1955 to Louis S. and Mary (Slovak) Mikel in Ennis, Texas. Jimmy grew up in Ennis and graduated from Ennis High School in 1974.

Jimmy worked as an electrician. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church and the American Legion. He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed crossword puzzles. His family was the joy of his life.

He is survived by sons: Jeremiah Mikel, Josh Mikel and wife, Heather and Josef Mikel; six grandchildren; one sister, Linda Mikel and a host of extended family and friends.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Frank “Funk” Mikel and Louis “Twig” Mikel.

Visitation was held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.

