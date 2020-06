Jorge Reyes, 76, passed away on June 23, 2020.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Superior Care Funeral Services Chapel, 215 N. Dallas St., Ennis.

Funeral service followed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at Superior Care Funeral Services Chapel.