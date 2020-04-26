Jose Guadalupe Vera, 77 of Corsicana passed away April 17, 2020. He was born January 6, 1943 in Casas Blancas, JTO Mexico to Nicolas Vera and Emilia Calzada. He lived in Chicago till 1985 and then moved to Ennis. He has lived in nursing homes for the past 14 years. While he lived in Chicago he built engines for Victor Power.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by nine siblings and numerous extended family members.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.griffinroughton.com

Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana