Leslie Stephen Zhanel departed this life at the age of 91, on April 23, 2020 in Ennis, Texas. He was born in Ennis on December 5, 1928 to his parents, Mary (Dlabaj) Zhanel and Anton Zhanel. He married the love of his life, Wilma (Prachyl) Zhanel on June 10, 1950 in Ennis, Texas. Leslie retired from Ennis Automotive after working there for many years. He loved sports, especially watching the Texas Rangers, and watching his grandkids play baseball and football. He was an extraordinaire horseshoe player, enjoyed playing dominoes, playing 42, going to casinos, and spending time at his farm. He will be forever remembered by his family and loved ones.

Leslie is survived by children, Steve Zhanel and wife Barbara, Doris Luck and husband Eddie, Mark Zhanel and wife Sue, Gene Zhanel and wife Tammy all of Ennis; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Laznovsky; sister-n-law, Marion Zhanel and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Wilma Zhanel; sons, Richard and Dennis Zhanel; granddaughter, Laurie Roznovsky; great-granddaughter, Brooklyne Zhanel, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., in the chapel of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.

Graveside service will be on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Ennis with Father John Dick as Celebrant.

