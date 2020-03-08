Phillip “Bubba” Blair, age 41, passed away on March 4, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1978 in Midland, Texas to his parents, Donald Blair and Rebecca (Day) Sepulveda. Phillip was a good musician who loved music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed taking care of his nieces and loved spending time with his family. Phillip will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family and loved ones.

Phillip is survived by his mother, Rebecca Sepulveda and husband Jose; brothers, Cody Blair and his wife Gina, TJ Wilkes; sisters, Stephanie Subia and her husband Daniel, Sara Edwards; step brothers, John Sepulveda and his wife Allison, Jeremiah Sepulveda, numerous nieces, a nephew; uncle, James Day and his wife Tammy and aunt, Gail Hilliard.

He is preceded in death by his father.

There will be a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis.

