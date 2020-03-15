Come on, people

Perhaps now we all need to step back and take a deep breath.
COVID-19 or the 2019 novel coronavirus has held the media captive while dominating the news cycles of late. It seems that the media-fed frenzy of hysteria that has cleared stores of toilet paper, water and canned goods, and ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020