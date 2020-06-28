Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Comfort during uncertain times

Article Image Alt Text

The Ennis News has long urged citizens to make every effort, even going out of one’s way to support local businesses. By serving our own, we keep shops open and in turn our dollars benefit Ennis residents and the taxes benefit our schools and city services. Our staff practices this by ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!