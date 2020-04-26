Ennis in desirable economic position

Being prepared for rainy days is a dynamic some people are adept at, while others can be heard muttering, “what happened” when disaster strikes. Some will weather storms that wipe-out others.
There is a reason why some prosper while at the same time victimization thwarts the unprepared.
God, the Scriptures declare, rains ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020