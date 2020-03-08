A game you can't win

If you live in a big city, the newspapers are full of things to do: plays, musicals, movies, new restaurants, professional sporting events, conventions, you name it. But if you asked people who live in New York, Chicago and L.A. what they did last night, 85 percent of them will ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020