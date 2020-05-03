Lessons learned under corn teen

Amazing, isn’t it? Waiting in line makes all kind of ideas come to mind… besides finding out what the hold-up is up front and exhibiting some couponrage on the person who forgot to show them until their $300 grocery receipt was done.
The past two months of quarantine has my mind ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020