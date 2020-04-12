Popular holidays and Easter

Logic makes it simple to choose the favorite days in the year. Fifty-two weekends come after first selecting one’s birthday and all of the holidays, especially the paid ones.
In the fourth century AD, it was Pope Julius who determined December 25 as the date of Jesus’ birth, which the four ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020