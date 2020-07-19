Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Some like it hot... What's up with them?

Article Image Alt Text

I wonder how hot it is on Mercury in the summertime. Mercury, as you know, is the closest planet to the sun and therefore the hottest. The South, as you know, comes right between it and Venus giving us the number two status in the solar system for heat production. Or so ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!