What about this pandemic?

There once was a father who took his young son for an airplane ride in a small, single-engine Cessna.
There were only three occupants, including the pilot. A short ways into the flight he turned around and told them the motor was sputtering and the plane was going down.
Naturally, the young ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020