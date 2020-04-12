Why Christians support Trump

One question often directed at Conservatives is the subject of this column, and it’s about Donald Trump and Christianity. The question – why do Christians support him so strongly? Others ask similarly, wondering why the Right thought Barack Obama was a Muslim and that Trump is a Christian? Those are ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020