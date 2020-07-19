Cochran to teach, coach softball at Palmer

Texas Tech centerfielder and former Ennis all-state shortstop Michaela Cochran was just inked to a teaching and coaching deal with the Palmer Independent School District. Superintendent Kevin Noack stated this week she will teach sixth graders in the middle school (grades 5-8). “We are elated to have her instructing our students,”

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!