Hendrix bench-presses billy goats gruff

Former All-District offensive lineman, Kage Hendrix, who starred at both Palmer and Ennis, recently earned an honor combining his physical strength and aesthetic skills while at home during the extended spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic. HC Adam Dorrel challenged players in each position group to videotape the most creative ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!