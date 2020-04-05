Jake Brown joins Aranda at Baylor

Former 2004 Ennis state-champion QB Jake Brown was hired in March as the quality control coach for the Baylor offense. The position carries much influence into the Bears attack, and is sometimes referred to as Offensive Analyst. Part of his job description in Waco will be scouting opponents and breaking ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020