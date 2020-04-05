Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Jake Brown joins Aranda at Baylor

Article Image Alt Text

Former 2004 Ennis state-champion QB Jake Brown was hired in March as the quality control coach for the Baylor offense. The position carries much influence into the Bears attack, and is sometimes referred to as Offensive Analyst. Part of his job description in Waco will be scouting opponents and breaking ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!