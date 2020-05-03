Koko White heads west to UT-Permian Basin

Following a second noteworthy season of junior college basketball, former Ennis standout Nokoia White signed a scholarship offer from the University of Texas-Permian Basin. The NCAA Division II school has an enrollment of 3,730 in Odessa and is a member of the 18-team Lone Star Conference. The Falcons were 10-18 overall ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!