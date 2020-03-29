Spring football could start Aug. 15 for Lions

Ennis and high school teams in Class 5A and 6A were expecting to start spring football in April and conclude sometime in May, though the University Interscholastic League has not determined if a change in plans will be needed.
Classes are set to resume on Monday, April 20, Original plans were ...
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Click here to read Ennis News
Ennis News
P.O. Box 100
Ennis, TX 75120
972.875.3801
© The Ennis News 2020